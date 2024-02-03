Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139,935.15 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $139,935.15 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.39533266 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $123,026.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

