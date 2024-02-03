BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0000 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $183,827.11 and approximately $21,037.40 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,020.02 or 1.00011143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00173340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001083 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $71,542.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

