BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 4th.

BKI Investment Stock Performance

BKI Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.