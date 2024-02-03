BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BKT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 94,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
