BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 94,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

