BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 94,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,408. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 167,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.