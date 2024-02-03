BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
BlackRock Income Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 94,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,408. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
