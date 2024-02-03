BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. 878,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,390,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,053,486.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 8,150,958 shares of company stock valued at $59,225,738 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

