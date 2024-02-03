BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.81. 878,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $2,489,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,390,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,053,486.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 8,150,958 shares of company stock valued at $59,225,738 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.