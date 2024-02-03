BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 46,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,871. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.