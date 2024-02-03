BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 46,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $24.22.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.