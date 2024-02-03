Bobcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.56 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $95.08 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s launch date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

