Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

BDN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $741.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

