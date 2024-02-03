Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.40. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 4,003 shares.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

