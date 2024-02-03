Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $7.57-$7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-7.850 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $201.74. The company had a trading volume of 713,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $106,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

