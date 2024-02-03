Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.3 %

BC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. 1,848,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

