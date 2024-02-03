Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Shares Down 2.1%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.41. 1,941,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,901,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$193.04 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.2142857 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

