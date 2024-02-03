Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.611-0.686 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.0 million-$973.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.9 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.13 EPS.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 438.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.