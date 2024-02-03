Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Trading Down 1.8%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.57 and last traded at $109.57. Approximately 461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.63.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

