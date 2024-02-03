Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.45 and traded as high as C$14.89. Cascades shares last traded at C$14.77, with a volume of 189,012 shares.

CAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.47.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.5498426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -104.35%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

