Casper 1-Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Casper has a market cap of $416.02 million and $4.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,353,089,944 coins and its circulating supply is 11,768,375,631 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,351,696,910 with 11,767,048,534 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03575043 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $5,759,592.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

