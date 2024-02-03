CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0476 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and approximately $876,676.49 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016387 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00016995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.67 or 1.00020008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011130 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00173046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04869245 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,517,510.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

