Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

LNG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.81. 1,834,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.