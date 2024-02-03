Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.43

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $19.00. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

