China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head to Head Survey

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35% Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.28 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.39 Bitfarms $142.43 million 5.26 -$86.88 million ($0.26) -8.62

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Merchants Bank and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.