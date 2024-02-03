CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
CIIG Merger Trading Down 5.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.
CIIG Merger Company Profile
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
