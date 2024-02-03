Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $619.30. 337,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $582.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.12. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.63.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

