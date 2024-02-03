Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,107,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,685,400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $704,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 248,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 691,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 113,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock remained flat at $50.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,533,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,175,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

