Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Clearfield updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.49) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 610,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CLFD. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Clearfield by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

