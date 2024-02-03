CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. 3,221,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

