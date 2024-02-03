CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.29-3.35 EPS.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.