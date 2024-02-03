Coinmetro Token Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $428.73 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016631 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00017505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,072.76 or 1.00018211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00175743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,666,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,666,885.92 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.6479024 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,134.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

