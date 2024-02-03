Coinmetro Token (XCM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001509 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $654.56 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,666,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,666,885.92 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.6479024 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,134.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

