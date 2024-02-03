Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.25. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 10,226 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$125.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

