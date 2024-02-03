Comparing QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) & Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QUALCOMM and Sonic Foundry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 7 11 0 2.53 Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus target price of $148.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given QUALCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QUALCOMM and Sonic Foundry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 21.39% 38.06% 16.14% Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37%

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QUALCOMM and Sonic Foundry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $35.82 billion 4.41 $7.23 billion $6.90 20.53 Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.12 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.13

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

