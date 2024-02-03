Compound (COMP) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $54.25 or 0.00126392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $437.88 million and $28.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008190 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,793 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,780.73156079 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.71456633 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $30,995,099.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

