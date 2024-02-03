Compound Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.63 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Compound has a market capitalization of $445.84 million and $29.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $55.24 or 0.00128274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,784 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,780.73156079 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.71456633 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $30,995,099.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.