Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.83. Conn’s shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 96,213 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Conn’s Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Conn’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

