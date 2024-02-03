Contrasting Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants -3.21% 3.33% 1.04% Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $184.79 million 0.29 -$5.93 million ($1.66) -8.99 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.67 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -9.32

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Sweetgreen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ark Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ark Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ark Restaurants and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen 1 4 5 0 2.40

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats Ark Restaurants on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.