Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 5,601,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,392. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after acquiring an additional 208,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,258,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

