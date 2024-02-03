Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coursera by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after buying an additional 212,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coursera by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 241,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,545,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,652. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,574,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 881,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Stories

