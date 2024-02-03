Critical Comparison: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) vs. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 20.55% 12.89% 1.03% Hanmi Financial 19.84% 11.88% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares First Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $143.61 million 1.91 $29.52 million $2.66 9.28 Hanmi Financial $403.51 million 1.20 $80.04 million $2.62 6.06

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First Bancorp pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats First Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, it offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, the company provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as payment processing services. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

