Cronos Market Cap Tops $2.07 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $4.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00084069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

