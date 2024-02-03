Cronos One Day Volume Hits $4.78 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and $4.78 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021130 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

