DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $17,936.99 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05248543 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $25,028.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

