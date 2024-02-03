Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.73 and traded as high as C$6.04. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on DXT shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.10.
Dexterra Group Stock Performance
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$310.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.53 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6052356 EPS for the current year.
Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
