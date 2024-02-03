Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,184.11

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,184.11 ($40.48) and traded as high as GBX 3,384 ($43.02). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,340 ($42.46), with a volume of 481,468 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,800 ($48.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.81).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,405.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,688.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 6,333.33%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.39), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,349,824.05). In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.39), for a total value of £1,061,771.60 ($1,349,824.05). Also, insider Chris Davies bought 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($45.08) per share, for a total transaction of £135,599.04 ($172,386.27). Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

