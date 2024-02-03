Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.52

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.52 and traded as high as $35.75. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 33,445,599 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

