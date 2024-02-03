Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82 to $0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million to $375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.48 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of DLB stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.26. 830,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,085. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

