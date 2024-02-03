Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.95-$9.15 EPS.

Dover Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOV traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.75. 1,406,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,823. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.