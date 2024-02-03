Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) versus TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Head to Head Contrast

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) and TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drax Group and TransAlta Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.59) -22.31 TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A $0.37 24.68

Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransAlta Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

75.9% of TransAlta Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Drax Group and TransAlta Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransAlta Renewables 0 1 0 0 2.00

TransAlta Renewables has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.51%. Given TransAlta Renewables’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta Renewables is more favorable than Drax Group.

Dividends

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TransAlta Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Drax Group pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta Renewables pays out 223.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Drax Group and TransAlta Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A TransAlta Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransAlta Renewables beats Drax Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drax Group

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station with an installed capacity of 3,906 megawatts (MW) located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 MW located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland. It also owns and operates Daldowie fuel plant that processes sludge, a plant that converts it into dry low-odour fuel pellets. In addition, the company manufactures and sells compressed wood pellets; and supplies renewable electricity. Drax Group plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. Its portfolio of assets comprises 50 renewable power generation facilities, including wind, hydro, and gas. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. TransAlta Renewables Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TransAlta Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.