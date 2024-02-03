DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.63-13.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.66 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

