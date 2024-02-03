Elastos Price Hits $3.18 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Elastos has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00007380 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $69.44 million and approximately $474,253.06 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,426,167 coins and its circulating supply is 21,855,427 coins. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars.

